Troopers say "backing the blue" more important now than ever

Monday's funeral for Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Anthony Borostowski marked the second law enforcement funeral in Wisconsin in the last month.

It follows D.C. Everest Detective Jason Weiland's funeral after he was killed in the line of duty in March.

State troopers from across the country traveled to Sparta High School on Monday to pay their final respects, in a time they say is more tumultuous than ever.

"The troopers, we're a brotherhood no matter whether it's within the state or nationwide," Lt. Scott Byers of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. "So when we have one that falls we're going to be there to support each other."

Sgt. Paul Simpson has been with the Houston Texas Highway Patrol for more than 20 years. He said in his time in law enforcement a lot has changed.

"Law enforcement has gone without recognition in most cases for a long time," he said. "So the support from each other no matter what color uniform or what agency you work for is very important."

Despite losing one of their own, the Wisconsin State Patrol said it's humbling to see the outpouring of support from troopers all over the country.

"During these times when law enforcement is not necessarily appreciated across the country, it's really meaningful to have this outpouring of support to law enforcement officers."

Trooper Anthony Borostowski leaves behind his parents and wife to be.