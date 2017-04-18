Mayo Clinic Health Systems receives sustainability award

Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse recently received an environmental excellence award for sustainability.

Mayo Clinic was given the Partner for Change Award by an organization named Practice Greenhealth. Practice Greenhealth is a national organization dedicated to reducing the environmental footprint of health care institutions.

Upgrades to the Mayo Clinic in La Crosse include a solar powered compactor and a local shredding contractor to help recycle paper. Other adoptions include a cleaner waste line and also new environmentally efficient lighting. Cindy Shireman, the Environmental Coordinator for Mayo Clinic Health Systems of La Crosse says "Our improvements are ongoing; they have been for years. We really take a very practical approach to finding improvements that will really be best for our budget and also best for the environment."

Just in this past year, Mayo has recycled over 80 tons of paper.