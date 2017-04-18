La Crosse School District could see an earlier start to the school year soon

One of the items on tonight's agenda at the La Crosse District School Board meeting is to discuss if the first day of school should be held before September 1st.

The students who are involved in school activities and sports usually start a few weeks before the first day of school anyway. The question arises: Should students just begin school when other activities and sports begin? The other main concern are students who have summer jobs. Last minute summer vacations can last through August and early September and with tourism relying heavily on students who get summer jobs, this may be a hit to the tourism business in the area.

Randy Nelson, the Superintendent for the La Crosse School District says "This has been generally positively supported by our parents. You know, again, especially for those who have children who are involved, really involved in school activities. Fact of the matter is, many of our activities start three weeks before that first day of school. For many people it makes sense to just start school; let's get it going."

The overall goal for the board is to have local control over the start date, so the school district can align their calendar in ways that works best for the. The board will have the opportunity to weigh in on the resolution and make changes if need be.

If the resolution were to be accepted at any point this year, it would go into effect for the 2018-2019 school year. Randy also mentioned that if the changes are made, an earlier start to the school year does not necessarily mean an early end to the year.