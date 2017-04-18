Man found fatally shot on Red Wing sidewalk

Red Wing police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man as a homicide.
Twenty-seven-year-old Dangelo Masterjohn was found unresponsive on a sidewalk in Red Wing early Tuesday. First responders found a bullet wound and declared him dead at the scene.
Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman says investigators have identified a suspect, and that person is not a fugitive.
Pohlman says there is no threat to the community.
Police have not given a motive for the shooting or released more information about the suspect.
