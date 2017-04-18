Badgers land bid to host 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship

The Badgers will be hosting the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship at Thomas Zimmer Championship Course. UW Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne announced the successful bid on Tuesday.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring the national championship to Madison,” Byrne said in a statement. “When we built this course, we dreamed about hosting the NCAA meet and now that dream has come true.

The Thomas Zimmer Championship Course opened in 2009. It is located adjacent to University Ridge Golf Course. The cross country course has hosted the last five NCAA Great Lakes Regionals.

“Our experience hosting major cross country meets at the Zimmer Championship Course has prepared us to host the national championship,” Byrne said. “Our goal is to put on a first-class championship that lives up to the expectations of all the student-athletes competing and the fans in attendance.”

This will be the first time since 1978 that Wisconsin will host the national cross country meet. It will be the school's first time hosting a national championship in any sport since the 1998 NCAA Women's Golf Championship.