Western Tech. celebrates Arbor Day early

Western Tech's landscape and horticulture program celebrated Arbor Day a little early this year by getting a head start on planting.

The faculty and students of the program held a free tree planting demo today on campus. They planted a couple of elm trees right outside the Hixon House. Planting trees in and around the community can have many benefits that you may not have known about such as reducing soil erosion.

Sandra Denall and Kayla Martin, students of Western Tech's landscape and horticulture class say, "They cool the area, so cities typically hold more heat on the streets and buildings. They promote exercise, calms the traffic down; especially this street gets a little busy sometimes. They're a great esthetic...and they provide a natural habitat for birds and insects."

Western Tech is recognized as a Tree Campus USA. They earned this distinction by effectively managing their campus trees and creating a bond with the local forestry community.

Arbor Day falls on April 28th this year.