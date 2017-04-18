Residents voice concerns over proposed frac sand facilities

A public hearing was held Tuesday in Tomah, Wisconsin on a proposal to build two frac sand facilities in Monroe and Jackson counties.

Meteor Timber, LLC plans to fill in more than 16 acres of wetlands in order to build a $65 million frac sand facility in the Township of Grant in Monroe county. It will then supply sand to a processing facility in Jackson county. The company needs approval from the Wisconsin DNR. Nearly everyone who spoke at the hearing urged the DNR to reject the proposal.

Staff attorney for Midwest Environmental Advocates, Sarah Geers was one of those who addressed the panel.

"It will allow over 16 acres of high quality, forested wetlands to be destroyed and those are very hard to recreate. They provide habitat for numerous species including threatened and endangered species and by taking away that wetland area, it has secondary affects by the surrounding environment as many folks talked about today," said Geers.

Meteor Timber project manager, Chris Mathis released a statement regarding today's public hearing.

It reads in part,

"We are pleased to see the regulatory process continue to move forward, and we welcome public input on our plans. We are focused on making sure that our project not only creates a significant economic benefit with nearly 100 new jobs, but also provides a major, net environmental benefit to the state by preserving and restoring more than 640 acres of wetland."

The public has until April 28th to send in written comments or concerns to the DNR.