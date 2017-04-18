New council sworn in, Gaul elected council president

The City of La Crosse swore in a new council Tuesday night.

The election this year was unique, leaving all of the seats open for city council due to a redistricting. The number of council seats declined from 17 to 13 and the new council has more new faces than returning representatives. The Mayor said he's excited to start work with the new council because there are a number of priorities he wants to address.

"We've talked about regional transportation especially work to get caught up on our own city streets," Mayor Kabat said. "... and coming up with funding to be able to do that, because at the rate that we're going we're falling father behind."

One of the first agenda items for the new council was electing a new council president. Martin Gaul from district 11 won on a 10-3 vote versus Barb Janssen.