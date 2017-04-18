Tuesday's Local Scores

HS Baseball

Wonewoc-Center 14, La Farge 1

Sparta 3, Viroqua 12

Indy 11, Blair-Taylor 0

BRF 6-5, Ona. Luther 1-1

La Crescent 6, Rush-Pete 3

Lincoln 7, Mel-Min 8

Kickapoo 6, Brookwood 13

Randolph 9, Mabel-Canton 5

Lewiston-Altura 0, Caledonia 8

West Salem 4, C-FC 7

Lyle-Pacelli 5, Spring Grove 4

HS Softball

Central 5, Aquinas 1...McGuire HR, Central 4-0 MVC

Onalaska 13, Logan 7

Kickapoo 1, Brookwood 15

Lincoln 3, Mel-Min 2

Augista 13, Whitehall 0

Sparta 10, Tomah 15

Won-Center 1, La Farge 5

West Salem 2, Westby 3

Arcadia 1, Viroqua 3

Chippewa Falls 6-28, Holmen 8-5

Rush-Pete 4, La Crescent 9

Ona. Luther 12, BRF 2

Blair-Taylor 5, Indy/Gilm, 0

Girls Soccer

Central 0, Aquinas 1

Holmen 1, West Salem 2

Logan 0, Onalaska 10

Coulee Christian 1, Arcaidia 1

Logan Track Invitational

Holmen girls and Logan boys win team titles. For detailed results, click here: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/logan_2017b.pdf

College Baseball

Viterbo 2, Illinois-Chicago 9

College Softball

Viterbo 0-0, Clarke 11-8