Tuesday's Local Scores
HS Baseball
Wonewoc-Center 14, La Farge 1
Sparta 3, Viroqua 12
Indy 11, Blair-Taylor 0
BRF 6-5, Ona. Luther 1-1
La Crescent 6, Rush-Pete 3
Lincoln 7, Mel-Min 8
Kickapoo 6, Brookwood 13
Randolph 9, Mabel-Canton 5
Lewiston-Altura 0, Caledonia 8
West Salem 4, C-FC 7
Lyle-Pacelli 5, Spring Grove 4
HS Softball
Central 5, Aquinas 1...McGuire HR, Central 4-0 MVC
Onalaska 13, Logan 7
Kickapoo 1, Brookwood 15
Lincoln 3, Mel-Min 2
Augista 13, Whitehall 0
Sparta 10, Tomah 15
Won-Center 1, La Farge 5
West Salem 2, Westby 3
Arcadia 1, Viroqua 3
Chippewa Falls 6-28, Holmen 8-5
Rush-Pete 4, La Crescent 9
Ona. Luther 12, BRF 2
Blair-Taylor 5, Indy/Gilm, 0
Girls Soccer
Central 0, Aquinas 1
Holmen 1, West Salem 2
Logan 0, Onalaska 10
Coulee Christian 1, Arcaidia 1
Logan Track Invitational
Holmen girls and Logan boys win team titles. For detailed results, click here: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/logan_2017b.pdf
College Baseball
Viterbo 2, Illinois-Chicago 9
College Softball
Viterbo 0-0, Clarke 11-8
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.