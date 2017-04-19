Coulee Region Volunteer Coordinators looking to recognize service

The Coulee Region Volunteer Coordinators is a collaborative organization that promotes the profession of volunteer management and supports volunteerism throughout the Coulee Region. CRVC hosts monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of each month and we are the proud sponsors of the Annual Community Volunteer Recognition Breakfast.

CRVC promotes and supports volunteerism and the profession of volunteer management. They are a collaborative organization recognized for positively influencing our community by engaging volunteers and elevating the profession of volunteer management.

The Volunteer Recognition Breakfast 2017 is the 23rd Annual Coulee Region Volunteer Coordinators Volunteer Recognition Breakfast.

When: Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 at 8:30 am

Where: The Cargill Room (332 Front St, Riverside Center 2 Building)

You can bring your dedicated volunteers to our 23rd Annual CRVC Volunteer Recognition Breakfast on Wednesday, April 26th at The Waterfront, Cargill Room to celebrate volunteerism in the Coulee Region. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and the event begins at 8:30 a.m.



This year the guest speaker is Tom Thibodeau, Distinguished Professor of Servant Leadership. The cost is $8.00 per plate, valet parking is available. Visit their website to sign up.