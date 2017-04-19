Wisconsin lawmakers consider bill banning abortions

Abortions would no longer be covered by health insurance plans for Wisconsin state employees under a Republican-backed bill being heard by a legislative committee.

The proposal up for a hearing Wednesday by the Assembly Health Committee has the backing of anti-abortion groups and is opposed by Planned Parenthood and the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health.

The measure would prohibit the state's Group Insurance Board from entering into a contract for health insurance that provides abortion services. The only exceptions are in cases of rape, incest or if the life of the mother is at risk.

Wisconsin state law already prohibits abortion through Medicaid and state exchanges established under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Twenty-one other states already have similar laws barring abortion coverage under insurance plans for public workers.

