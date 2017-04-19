Tribe asks judge to halt Ho-Chunk casino expansion

A Native American tribe in northern Wisconsin is asking a federal judge to block another band from expanding a competing casino.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday in Madison. It alleges the Ho-Chunk Nation's plan to expand its Shawano County casino violates the Ho-Chunk's gambling compact with the state.

The lawsuit also alleges Gov. Scott Walker violated the Stockbridge-Munsee's compact by not halting the Ho-Chunk expansion. The Stockbridge-Munsee fear the Ho-Chunk expansion will result in the loss of millions of dollars of revenue from their own Shawano County casino.

State officials have said a 2003 amendment to the Ho-Chunk's compact cleared the way for the expansion. Construction has already begun on the casino expansion.

Officials in Walker's administration and a Ho-Chunk spokesman didn't immediately return messages.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.