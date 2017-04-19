Tribe asks judge to halt Ho-Chunk casino expansion - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tribe asks judge to halt Ho-Chunk casino expansion

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

A Native American tribe in northern Wisconsin is asking a federal judge to block another band from expanding a competing casino.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday in Madison. It alleges the Ho-Chunk Nation's plan to expand its Shawano County casino violates the Ho-Chunk's gambling compact with the state.

The lawsuit also alleges Gov. Scott Walker violated the Stockbridge-Munsee's compact by not halting the Ho-Chunk expansion. The Stockbridge-Munsee fear the Ho-Chunk expansion will result in the loss of millions of dollars of revenue from their own Shawano County casino.

State officials have said a 2003 amendment to the Ho-Chunk's compact cleared the way for the expansion. Construction has already begun on the casino expansion.

Officials in Walker's administration and a Ho-Chunk spokesman didn't immediately return messages.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.