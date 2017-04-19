Canadian ambassador: President Trump is "wrong" about dairy policies

After hearing President Donald Trump's speech in Kenosha Tuesday, Canada's ambassador to Washington said the president was "wrong" when it comes to Canada's trade practices in the dairy industry.

President Trump called what's happened to Wisconsin dairy farmers "very unfair" in his visit to Snap-On Tools in Kenosha Tuesday. "What's happened to you is very, very unfair. It's another typical one-sided deal against the United States. And it's not gong to be happening for long."

President Trump promised to work on the trade issues with Wisconsin's Congressional delegation and Governor Scott Walker.

But late Tuesday night, Canadian Ambassador David MacNaughton said, "Canada does not accept the contention that Canada's dairy policies are the cause of financial loss for dairy farmers in the United States."

MacNaughton sent a letter to Governor Walker and the governor of New York, with an attachment of the U.S. Department of Agriculture dairy outlook that he says, "clearly indicates the poor results in the U.S. sector are due to U.S. and global overproduction."

Canada did decide to impose import taxes on ultra-filtered milk, which is used to make cheese. It had been duty free, but Canada changed its mind after milk producers there complained. About 70 dairy producers in Wisconsin and New York were affected.