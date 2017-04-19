GOP county commissioner launches 2018 bid for governor

A Republican Ramsey County commissioner is entering the race for Minnesota governor in 2018.

Blake Huffman announced his bid Wednesday in St. Paul for the seat Gov. Mark Dayton will vacate after serving out his second term. He has served on the Ramsey County board since 2012 after a stint on Shoreview's city council.

Huffman is among the first Republican contenders to enter the race aside from several perennial or little-known candidates. Minnesota Public Radio News (http://bit.ly/2pSblUm) reports that five Democrats have already launched their campaigns in a field that is only expected to grow on both sides.

Huffman highlighted his experience with city- and county-level government as well as his differences with the Republican-controlled Legislature. He opposes major cuts to mass transit that he says could disrupt bus routes.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

