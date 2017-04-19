La Crosse Promise hosts job fair

La Crosse Promise is helping local high school students get a jump start on finding a summer job.

On Wednesday, the program held a job fair for students at Logan High School, giving them a chance to familiarize themselves with some local businesses.

"Taking advantage of all the time I have at school to do homework and trying to do things as efficiently as possible at home are all a result of working," Senior Killian Harnish said. "Planning when I can work and around activities and sports has definitely taught me a lot about how to manage my time."

Harnish works part-time during the school year and as a camp counselor in the summer.

"It's nice to have that money if you need it," he said. "Job fairs like this help students get an idea of what they may like to do but it can also lead to a career if they find they really enjoy it."

Brian Liesinger, executive director of La Crosse Promise, said the job fair can serve multiple purposes, depending on who you ask.

"Students are more and more attuned at a younger age about what happens beyond high school as well as there being more opportunities for them," he said. "Some kids could find a job here and unknowingly be falling into a career."

The next job fair hosted by La Crosse Promise will take place Wednesday, April 26 at Central High School from 11-1:30 p.m.