La Crosse woman charged after spurred shooting on State Street

A La Crosse woman who's social media post spurred a shooting on State Street is now facing charges.

19-year-old Monica Thompson faces felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping after threatening to kill a man a day before the shooting on State Street.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 9th, Thompson approached a man walking on the northside of La Crosse and said "I'm going to put a bullet in your head if you don't stop talking about his grandma." She then pointed at him in a threatening manner and drove away.

Later that evening, the complaint states the man threatened by Thompson told police he saw a green vehicle circling around his neighborhood. At that time, Thompson began yelling and swearing at the man. He also told police she said "You're next. You're next." At that point, the man felt threatened and called police.

The man wanted to press charges and said he did not see Thompson with a gun.

On Monday, La Crosse Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested Thompson. After requesting an attorney, she was transported to La Crosse County Jail.

On Tuesday, she was released by Judge Elliott Levine on a $5,000 signature bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week.