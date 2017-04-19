UW-Eau Claire faculty, students featured in Wednesday night's PBS documentary

Some UW-Eau Claire faculty and students will be featured in a PBS documentary on Wednesday night.

News 18 first brought you the story in July 2016 when UW-Eau Claire Geography professor Harry Jol and four UW-Eau Claire students were in Lithuania with a multinational research team.

Jol said the team discovered a 100-foot tunnel in Lithuania's Ponar Forest. In a July 2016 phone interview with News 18, Jol said more than 100,000 people were massacred in the Ponar Forest during World War II.

He said 80 prisoners, who were forced to be a part of a burning brigade formed by the Nazis, used spoons and their bare hands to dig the tunnel over a period of nearly three months. Researchers said 40 prisoners crawled through the tunnel and 15 escaped the Ponar Forest, but only 11 survived.

In Wednesday's press release, Jol said it's important to verify stories from the survivors as the years go by. “The Holocaust survivors are not going to be with us much longer,” Jol said. “Without verifying their stories, oral histories can change once they are gone. When we use scientific methods to verify their stories, it leaves no questions about what happened at these sites." Jol said he plans to bring more students to Lithuania this summer to continue their research.

The PBS science series "NOVA" will premiere its documentary, "Holocaust Escape Tunnel", on Wednesday, April 19 at 8 p.m. on PBS.