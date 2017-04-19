Trump voices support for Democrat Baldwin's 'American' bill

President Donald Trump says he agrees "100 percent" with a proposal from Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin that would increase requirements to use American-made products in certain construction projects.

Baldwin said Wednesday she hopes Trump will pressure Republican congressional leaders to take action on the bill.

Trump voiced support for the Wisconsin Democrat's proposal during an interview Tuesday with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. Trump signed an executive order during the Wisconsin stop designed to help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrants.

Trump was asked during the interview if he supported a Baldwin bill that would require American iron and steel products to be used in certain drinking-water projects.

Trump says, "I'm very much into that and I agree with her 100 percent."

