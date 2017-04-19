Northside Elementary students graduate from D.A.R.E. program

Thursday is National Drug Abuse Resistance Education Day, commonly known as DARE. One La Crosse school celebrated a day early.

The La Crosse Police Department graduated 51 fifth graders from Northside Elementary Wednesday afternoon. Students went though a 10-week program where they learn skills to avoid peer pressure and how to make good choices. Each student wrote an essay on the consequences of drug and alcohol abuse and made a pledge not to abuse drugs.

"I learned peer pressure and how to get through it if anyone is pressuring you and if you smoke, drugs can also hurt you. They can hurt you but also animals and your friends if you smoke," says Krystal Lee, a graduate of the DARE Program and student at Northside Elementary.

The La Crosse Police Department hopes that these students will carry their skills and training with them into the future.