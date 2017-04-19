Statewide tornado drills set for Thursday

Sirens will sound Thursday for two statewide mock tornado warnings.

The first warning will be issued at 1:45 p.m. and the second later in the evening at 6:45 p.m. Jeff Last of the National Weather Service says a second drill was added, because schools regularly participate during the day.

"We added the evening one a couple years ago because we wanted families to practice together," Last said.

Should severe weather move into the area the drills would be rescheduled for Friday to avoid confusion. Friday's drills would also be at 1:45 and 6:45.