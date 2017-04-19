No surprise, Thompson coy about Packers draft plans

Ted Thompson spoke many words about the upcoming draft Wednesday and, as usual, he didn't say much.

The Packers general manager gave his annual pre-draft news conference.

The Packers picking 29th in the first round, which will be held next week Thursday night.

Much of the draft prep is done.

There could be some minor tweeks during the final week.

Otherwise, when you're picking late in the first round it's just a waiting game.

"We're picking 29th, I mean once you get to that day and into the draft itself, there's somebody picking at 2. And now we have to watch all those names come off the board. So, you can't get to cracked up about it," Thompson said.

Round two and three will be next week Friday with rounds four through seven on Saturday.