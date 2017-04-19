Former La Crosse Mayor Pat Zielke dies at 85

The news came late this afternoon that former La Crosse Mayor Pat Zielke has died at the age of 85.

Zielke served as mayor from 1975 until 1997.

During his 22 years in office, Zielke played an important role in the progress of the city.

He presided over the construction of the La Crosse Center and the development of Valley View Mall and the La Crosse Regional Airport.

No word yet on a cause of death..



We will bring you much more on the story including a look back at his career from those who knew him in our newscasts Thursday.