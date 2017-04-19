Wednesday's MVC Golf Meet scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wednesday's MVC Golf Meet scores

MVC Boys Golf Meet at Cedar Creek

1 Ona-Bailey Visker (12) 73
2 Spa-Austin Erickson (9) 77
3 Hol-Will Sibenaller (12) 79
3 Ona-Nick McGuane (12) 79
5 Spa-Brett Von Ruden (11) 80
6 Tom-Ray Peterson (12) 82
7 Hol-Cody Dirks (10) 83

1 ONALASKA 329
2 SPARTA 335
3 HOLMEN 343
4 TOMAH 353
5 LA CROSSE CENTRAL 389
6 LA CROSSE LOGAN 448

