Wednesday's MVC Golf Meet scores

MVC Boys Golf Meet at Cedar Creek
1 Ona-Bailey Visker (12) 73
2 Spa-Austin Erickson (9) 77
3 Hol-Will Sibenaller (12) 79
3 Ona-Nick McGuane (12) 79
5 Spa-Brett Von Ruden (11) 80
6 Tom-Ray Peterson (12) 82
7 Hol-Cody Dirks (10) 83
1 ONALASKA 329
2 SPARTA 335
3 HOLMEN 343
4 TOMAH 353
5 LA CROSSE CENTRAL 389
6 LA CROSSE LOGAN 448
