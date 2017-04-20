Viterbo's Tonal II previews Celebration 2017

Viterbo's renowned Platinum Edition show choir and some special guests will present an evening of great singing and dancing with their annual variety performance Celebration 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Celebration 2017 will include a wide variety of rock, and pop, and hip hop music. The show will also feature songs from Platinum Edition's performance at the American Choral Directors National Conference in Minneapolis in March.



Platinum Edition was one of 38 groups selected to perform out of more than 300 that auditioned. Platinum Edition was also the only show choir chosen to perform.

Celebration 2017 is the 18th spring show for Platinum Edition. The group is nationally known and has performed across the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Branson, Mo.

Tickets are $20 for main floor, $17 for lower balcony, and $14 for upper balcony seating. For more information, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/fac.