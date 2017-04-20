Child Abuse Prevention Month - Part 3: Signs

In this Child Abuse Prevention Month we continue our conversation on the topic with President/CEO of Family & Children's Center, Tita Yutuc. She helped us become aware of some of the signs of child abuse.

There are many signs of abuse, but sometimes they are hidden or are revealed in a way you might not realize. It's not always obvious but catching abuse early helps the child receive appropriate treatment and increases the chances of recovery.

* Signs of Physical Abuse

o Frequent or unexplained injuries such as bruises, burns, or welts.

o Explanations that don't match the injuries

o Injuries that have a specific pattern, like they could've been made with a hand or belt.

o Abuses pets or animals

* Signs of Sexual Abuse

o Torn, stained or bloody underclothes

o Unexplained sore throats

o Trouble walking or sitting

o STDs or pregnancy (especially before age 14)

* Signs of Emotional Abuse

o Overeating or not eating enough

o Speech disorders such as stammering or stuttering or other developmental delays in speech or motor skills

o Nervous disorders rashes, hives, facial tics and frequent stomach aches

* Signs of Neglect

o Clothes are inappropriate for the weather, don't fit correctly, or are unclean

o Consistently bad hygiene: unbathed, matted hair, noticeable body odor

o Untreated medical or dental problems, or other untreated injuries



What to Look For in Behavior

* Sometimes there can be overlap in signs of behaviors for the different types of abuse.

* Behavioral indicators of abuse include:

o Extreme changes in behavior, excessively withdrawn, overly anxious or aggressive, loss of self-confidence

o Always on the lookout for something bad to happen, appear scared

o Avoiding certain situations or people for no apparent reason

o Lingering after school or other activities, not wanting to go home

o Frequent absences from school

o Emotional outbursts

o Interest in sexual behavior or language that is age-inappropriate

o Experimenting with high-risk activities such as using drugs and alcohol or carrying a weapon

o Changes in sleep habits that could include frequent nightmares

o Behaviors from an earlier stage of life could return such as bedwetting, thumb-sucking, fear of the dark and strangers, or loss of acquired language or memory.

In part one of this series we discussed the overview of child abuse, in part two we talked about how to keep kids safe. Next week in part four, we will detail the impact child abuse has on our community.