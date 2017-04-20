Madison Police arrest man after he fired shots into the air on State Street

Madison Police have arrested a man after he fired shots into the air after leaving a bar on the 100 block of State Street.

Authorities say James Slattery of Fitchburg left the bar at closing time, pulled out a handgun, and fired it multiple times into the air. Police say there was no altercation prior to the incident and the gun did not appear to be pointed at anyone when he shot.

Slattery was found by police nearby and taken into custody. Authorities recovered the handgun and said Slattery admitted to the shooting.

He is being charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and carrying handgun where alcoholic beverages may be sold.