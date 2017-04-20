UPDATE: Rep. Chaffetz won't run for re-election next year, may leave term early

UPDATE: Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he may not finish his final term in Congress.

Chaffetz told KSL Newsradio by text Thursday that he's weighing his options and "might depart early." He says the state of Utah needs to figure out how that would work.

Chaffetz announced Wednesday that he would not run for re-election next year for a sixth term in Congress. He was elected last year to a two-year term that started only four months ago.

The congressman has faced mounting criticism in recent months for declining to investigate President Donald Trump and likely would have faced a bruising primary and general election battle in 2018.

He didn't rule out a run for Utah governor in 2020.

The 50-year-old said in his announcement Wednesday that he has "no ulterior motives," is healthy and wasn't worried about his chances. Instead, the five-term congressman said he wants to spend time with his family, return to the private sector and potentially run for Utah governor.