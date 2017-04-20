BREAKING: Missing TN teacher arrested, teen found safe

After over a month missing, a 15-year-old Tennessee girl and her former teacher have been found on the other side of the country.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 50-year-old Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were found in Northern California. Officials say Cummins has been arrested and Thomas is safe.

The TBI says Cummins kidnapped Thomas. The two have been missing since March 13.

Witnesses say Cummins was suspended after he and Thomas had been caught kissing in the classroom earlier this year.

Court documents filed by Thomas' family claim Cummins groomed the 15-year-old, threatened and stalked her after the school suspended, then fired Cummins.

More details to follow.