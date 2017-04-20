Mayo-Franciscan chosen for nationwide cancer trial

The La Crosse and Onalaska facilities for Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare are chosen to take part in a nationwide clinical trial.

California-based life sciences company GRAIL Inc. announced the trial April 20, that's calling for 6,000 women from the La Crosse area to participate in the nationwide clinical trial. In all, 120,000 womens' results will be used to gauge whether blood tests can be developed to detect breast cancer early.

In what's called the STRIVE Study, women can voluntarily enroll at the time of their mammogram screening to train and validate a blood test to detect breast cancer. Additionally, the study will be used to develop a test to detect multiple cancers at early stages.

This is the company's second multi-center study. It enlists several Mayo Clinic sites, including Rochester, Minnesota, as well as facilities in Arizona and Florida.