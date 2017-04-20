Wisconsin unemployment rate lowest since April 2000 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin unemployment rate lowest since April 2000

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

Wisconsin's unemployment rate is the lowest it's been in 17 years.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that the unemployment rate in March was 3.4 percent. That is down from 3.7 percent in February and the lowest since April 2000.

The national unemployment rate for March was 4.5 percent.

The report shows the state added 500 private-sector jobs between February and March.

Gov. Scott Walker praised the latest figures, saying they are further evidence that his agenda is working for the state. Walker is widely expected to seek a third term next year.

