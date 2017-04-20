Festival Foods brakes ground on new store in Holmen

Festival Foods broke ground Thursday on a new and enhanced store in Holmen.

The 67,000 square foot supermarket is expected to open in October on Hale Drive. The store will offer shoppers an expanded selection of natural and organic foods as well as larger windows for more natural lighting. The company, founded in 1946 as Skogen's IGA, operates 26 stores across Wisconsin and employs nearly 7,000 people.

"The way Holmen has continued to grow it just became necessary. We were able to grow business in the current store at the time we changed the name to Festival from Skogen's IGA and at some point we kinda top out at cap sales growth potential so we figured that by adding a few thousand square feet, that we'd be in a better place and be able to serve this area unlike we have in the past," says Mark Skogen, President & CEO of Festival Foods.

Construction crews have already began excavating the location site of the new store.