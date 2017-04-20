Summit Elementary students learn about recycling at the landfill

Students from Summit Elementary took a field trip to the La Crosse County Landfill on Thursday afternoon to learn about recycling.

Students had the opportunity to learn about why it is important to recycle, listened to waste management workers talk about their jobs, and enjoyed activities revolving environment sustainability at the landfill.

Summit Elementary school has a "Summit Environmental School" program where students learn and participate in demonstrations to teach students about human relationships with our environment and how we can keep our outdoors clean.