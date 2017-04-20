WTC President dumpster dives for recyclables

Western Technical College President Lee Rasch went dumpster diving Thursday morning, all part of a reminder about recyclables.

A dumpster filled with waste that would have all gone straight to Waste Management was sorted through. Out of that, two full containers were filled with items able to be recycled, the rest filled only one container of garbage, serving as a good reminder of what can be reused instead of thrown away.

"It's something that we need to be reminding ourselves of, " Rasch said. "Be aware, think about things before you dispose of them. And of course as a college, we need to be looking at where we have our recyclable containers, are they as accessible as we could possibly make them?"

Most paper objects can be recycled and plastics have a number 1 through 7, usually found on the bottom of the container. This is the 4th year Lee Rasch has done the Dumpster Dive for Recyclables.

