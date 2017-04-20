Aaron Rodgers joins cast of 'The $100,000 Pyramid'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has found something to do in the off-season, now that he's separated from girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Rodgers has signed on as part of the all-star cast of season two of "The $100,000 Pyramid."

The word association game, hosted by "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan, pits two celebrities and their partners in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000.

Rodgers will face-off against ESPN's Erin Andrews and her contestant.

The full celebrity cast lineup:

Ken Jeong (ABC’s “Dr. Ken”) vs Dave Foley (ABC’s “Dr. Ken”)

Cam Newton (The Carolina Panthers) vs Brandon Marshall (The New York Giants)

Tom Bergeron (ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”) vs Jennifer Nettles (Grammy®-Award winning singer)

Margaret Cho (stand-up comedian/actress) vs Michael Rapaport (actor)

Wendie Malick (actress) vs Jesse Palmer (ABC’s “Good Morning America”)

Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”) vs Retta (“Girlfriend’s Guide To Divorce”)

Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) vs Debi Mazar (“Younger”)

Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) vs Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”)

David Arquette (actor) vs RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Justin Hartley (“This is Us”) vs Chrissy Metz (“This is Us”)

Eric Decker (The New York Jets) vs Apolo Ohno (US Olympic Athlete)

Rachael Ray (“The Rachael Ray Show”) vs Curtis Stone (chef and restaurateur)

Vanessa Williams (singer/actress) vs Gary Cole (actor)

Lance Bass (N’Sync) vs Joey Fatone (N’Sync)

Kyle Busch (professional NASCAR race driver) vs Lara Spencer (ABC’s “Good Morning America”)

Usher (Grammy®-Award winning singer) vs Robin Thicke (singer/songwriter)

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs Erin Andrews (ESPN / ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”)

Ali Wentworth (actress/comedian) vs Kathy Najimy (actress/comedian)

Kathy Najimy (actress/comedian) vs Yvette Nicole Brown (“The Odd Couple”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) vs LL Cool J (“Lip Sync Battle”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) vs Willie Garson (“Sex and the City”)

Taye Diggs (actor/model) vs Jenna Fischer (“The Office”)

Cobie Smulders (Marvel’s “The Avengers”) vs Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption”)

Richard Kind (actor) vs Rachel Dratch (ABC’s “Imaginary Mary”)

Kal Penn (ABC’s “Designated Survivor”) vs Abby Elliott (“Odd Mom Out”)

Billy Gardell (“Mike & Molly”) vs Kate Flannery (“The Office”)

Von Miller (The Denver Broncos)

Rodgers previously participated in the ABC show "Big Fan."

"The 100,000 Pyramid" debuts on ABC in June.