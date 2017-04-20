LATEST: Suspect in murder of UW-Stout student appears in Dunn County court for preliminary hearing

Cullen Osburn was back in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He's the Minnesota man facing a felony murder charge after the death of UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi.



Friends and loved ones of Alnahdi filled one side of the court room; they told News 18 they were there as a sign of support because Alnahdi's family couldn't be there themselves. But, it was Osburn's friends and family that took center stage at Thursday's hearing.



The court heard testimony from two members of the Menomonie Police Department, as well as Osburn's brother and a friend. Tensions started to rise while the District Attorney's office questioned Osburn's brother, and Dunn County Judge Rod Smeltzer was forced to intervene.



On the stand, Osburn's brother and friend both said they were at Topper's Pizza the night of the altercation, which happened on Halloween weekend in 2016. According to the criminal complaint, Osburn was seen punching Alnahdi in the face. One day later he died of a traumatic brain injury.



But, Osburn's attorney said Thursday's testimony paints a better picture of what his client claims actually happened that night.



"With more of the reports that come out, it's absolutely in no possible way that my client assault Mr. Alnahdi," said defense attorney Chris Zipko after the hearing. "From everything we looked at, I don't even think there was an assault."



One new piece of information revealed Thursday was Alnahdi's blood alcohol level at the time of the incident. Authorities said his autopsy results showed a B.A.C. of 0.284, and Osburn's lawyer believes that number makes all the difference in a cast like this.



"Imagine you were walking down the street, you're not doing anything wrong at all, and a drunk person comes on you," Zipko said. "And then all of a sudden, you've got two people assaulting you, and your brother pulls you off. Next thing you know, you're sitting in a jail accused of murder."



After the hearing, the District Attorney declined to comment. Osburn is set to return to court on April 27 for an arraignment hearing.

