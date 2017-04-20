VIDEO: 75K ladybugs released at Mall of America - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

VIDEO: 75K ladybugs released at Mall of America

Posted:
Bloomington, MN (WQOW) - -

Thousands of insects made a visit to a Minnesota mall on Thursday.

In a press release, Mall of America staff said they released 75,000 ladybugs throughout the mall's 30,000 live plants. They said the effort is in honor of Earth Day on Saturday.

Staff said area children assisted in placing the ladybugs on the plants. They said the ladybugs will help eat common pests found on plants, such as aphids.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.