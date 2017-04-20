VIDEO: 75K ladybugs released at Mall of America

Thousands of insects made a visit to a Minnesota mall on Thursday.
In a press release, Mall of America staff said they released 75,000 ladybugs throughout the mall's 30,000 live plants. They said the effort is in honor of Earth Day on Saturday.
Staff said area children assisted in placing the ladybugs on the plants. They said the ladybugs will help eat common pests found on plants, such as aphids.
