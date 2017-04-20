Arneson leaving Onalaska basketball after one season

The Onalaska High School girls basketball team will begin another offseason without a head coach.

Aaron Arneson is leaving the program after one season, Hilltoppers Activities Director Charlie Ihle confirmed Thursday. The move is pending school board approval on Friday.

Arneson joined the team days before the 2016 season was set to begin, and led the Hilltoppers to a 10-2 mark in Mississippi Valley Conference play, and a 19-6 finish overall.

Onalaska will graduate four seniors this year, but returns multiple play makers.