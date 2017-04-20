Chill remain confident despite 0-2 hole

They didn't come away with any wins in the first two games of the NAHL Playoffs, but the members of the Coulee Region Chill are skating with a lot of confidence this week.

Down 0-2 to the Janesville Jets in the best-of-five games series to open the postseason, the Chill must win three games in three days to extend the season.

The first two games each went to the Jets by a 3-2 score, but Coulee Region head coach Ryan Egan said his team played well enough to win both games.

As the series shifts to home ice at Green Island Ice Arena, Egan said his team won't make major changes to its game plan.

"Five-on-five, I thought it was anybody's game. We have to find a way to get more pucks to the net," Egan said. "There's no x's and o's that can draw that up for us other than we've got to be committed to attacking the net more often."

The pucks drops for Game 3 at 7 p.m. Friday evening. Game 4, if necessary, will also be a 7 p.m. start at Green Island Ice Arena.