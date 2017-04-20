Thursday's local scores
High school baseball
La Crosse Central 12, La Crosse Logan 0 - final/6 innings; Preston Stach (CEN): 2 for 5, 3 RBI; Trevon Van Egtern (CEN): 2 for 5, 2 RBI
Prairie du Chien 2, La Crosse Aquinas 1 - Chas Sagedahl (PDC): 14 K
Tomah 10, Holmen 0 - final/6 innings
C-FC 4, Augusta 1
Arcadia 2, Osseo-Fairchild 0 - Collin Weltzien (ARC): 10 K over 6 innings
La Crescent 11, Dover-Eyota 1 - final/5 innings
High school softball
La Crosse Aquinas 9, G-E-T 3
West Salem 3, Viroqua 2 - final/9 innings; Alexis Briggen (WS): game-winning hit
Onalaska 10, Sparta 0 - final/5 innings
Holmen 13, Tomah 3 - final/6 innings; Vikings now 8-4 (4-1 MVC)
Blair-Taylor 17, Melrose-Mindoro 1 - final/5 innings
C-FC 2, Augusta 0 - Cashes Franz (CFC): 18 K, 1-hitter; Pirates now 6-0 in Dairyland
Bangor 13, Wonewoc-Center 0 - final/5 innings
Seneca 12, Kickapoo 1 - final/5 innings
Necedah 10, Royall 0 - final/5 innings
De Soto 22, La Farge 5 - final/5 innings
High school soccer
Holmen 2, Tomah 0
College baseball
UW-La Crosse 5, St. Thomas 2 - final/game 1; Caleb Boushley (UWL): wins school-record 20th game of career
