Money Smart Week

Money Smart Week is April 22nd through the 29th. Money Smart Week helps consumers better manage their personal finances.

"Money Smart Week® is a public awareness campaign designed to help consumers better manage their personal finances. This is achieved through the collaboration and coordinated effort of hundreds of organizations across the country including businesses, financial institutions, schools, libraries, not-for-profits, government agencies and the media. These groups come together once a year to stress the importance of financial literacy, inform consumers about where they can get help and provide free educational seminars and activities throughout the week. Programming is offered to all demographics and income levels and covers all facets of personal finance from establishing a budget to first time home buying to estate planning. The effort was created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002."

Locally you have the chance to get some free financial advice. Visit moneysmartlacrosse.com to find out how.
 

