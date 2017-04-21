GOP lawmakers in Iowa OK bill defunding Planned Parenthood

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has approved a budget bill that would give up millions in federal Medicaid money to remove funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Senate voted 28-21 Thursday night along party lines for the roughly $1.7 billion health and human services budget bill. The House approved the bill Wednesday. It now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad.

The legislation would create a state-run family planning program that excludes organizations that provide abortions. Iowa would give up federal Medicaid money and instead spend about $3.1 million in state dollars.

Democrats criticized the decision amid budget constraints. Several areas of state government are receiving less money in the roughly $7.2 billion budget that goes into effect in July.

Lawmakers are nearing adjournment, but it's unclear when they'll complete their work.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.