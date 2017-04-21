Muslim teen wins right to box competitively in hijab - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Muslim teen wins right to box competitively in hijab

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

A teen boxer from a St. Paul suburb who has set her sights on the 2020 Olympics has won her fight to wearing the clothing consistent with her religious beliefs during competition.

Amaiya Zafar, who is Muslim, will be allowed to wear a hijab and cover her arms and legs while competing in her first sanctioned match later this month.

The Star Tribune says a USA Boxing exemption allows Zafar to adhere to her religious beliefs instead of the mandated sleeveless jersey and shorts.

The 16-year-old Oakdale girl has been ready to jump into competition for some time. She was turned away from a fight in Florida last fall when boxing officials told her she could not wear her hijab, leggings or long sleeves.

