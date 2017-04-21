Bail set for Wisconsin man charged in student's death

Authorities say a man was driving drunk and had a packet of methamphetamine in his pocket when he struck and killed a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student from China.

Bail was set at $50,000 when 32-year-old Kong Vang, of Madison, Wisconsin, made his initial court appearance Thursday on charges including homicide by drunken driving. He's accused of striking and killing 22-year-old Wenxin "Wendy" Huai (wun-shin hway), of Beijing, as she walked down a sidewalk Saturday.

Defense attorney Diana Van Rybroek said Vang is married with four children. She says he came to the U.S. from Laos in 1993.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that more than 50 UW-Madison students from China and others from Madison's Chinese community attended the hearing. They demonstrated against drunken driving outside the courthouse.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.