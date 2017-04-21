Bail set for Wisconsin man charged in student's death - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Bail set for Wisconsin man charged in student's death

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Authorities say a man was driving drunk and had a packet of methamphetamine in his pocket when he struck and killed a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student from China.

Bail was set at $50,000 when 32-year-old Kong Vang, of Madison, Wisconsin, made his initial court appearance Thursday on charges including homicide by drunken driving. He's accused of striking and killing 22-year-old Wenxin "Wendy" Huai (wun-shin hway), of Beijing, as she walked down a sidewalk Saturday.

Defense attorney Diana Van Rybroek said Vang is married with four children. She says he came to the U.S. from Laos in 1993.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that more than 50 UW-Madison students from China and others from Madison's Chinese community attended the hearing. They demonstrated against drunken driving outside the courthouse.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.