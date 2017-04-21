Superior City Council member arrested

A City Council member from Superior is in jail on possible reckless endangerment charges.

Police say Councilor Graham Garfield was arrested Thursday night following a domestic dispute at his home. Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf says he's still reviewing the case, but that Garfield is accused of pointing a gun at his fiancee.

Garfield is due in court Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to his house about 7:30 p.m., but Garfield wasn't around. Authorities say he was found by Douglas County sheriff's deputies near Pattison State Park and arrested about 9 p.m.

The 26-year-old Garfield was sworn into office for his second term Tuesday after winning re-election by a single vote. He remains jailed in Douglas County Friday. Fruehauf says he's not aware if Garfield has hired an attorney.

