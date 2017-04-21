Logan Middle students clean up cigarette butts from Copeland Park

Students from Logan Middle School helped clean up Copeland Park as part of their Earth Week studies.

The focus was on discarded cigarette butts, part of the 'Butts Are Litter Too' program. The La Crosse Area Health Initiative awarded ten $100 mini-grants to area schools for this program aimed at educating kids about cigarettes environmental effect and on tobacco-free living.

"A lot of the kids have made comments about how gross it is now because they are paying more attention to it," said Diane Block, a teacher from Logan Middle School. "It's really making an effect on their decisions for the future I think."

Students found thousands of butts in just Copeland park alone.