Downtown Spring Open House showcases new trends

By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Downtown businesses in La Crosse showcased this season's trends on Friday night at the annual Downtown Spring Open House.

With the sunshine and warm temperatures, the community is invited to walk downtown and enjoy extended shopping hours at local businesses. Thirty-seven businesses are part of this year's Downtown Spring Open House.

Casey Brueggen, store manager of Howes Diamond Jewelers in La Crosse, said it is important to shop local.

"Keeping the money local here in La Crosse is very important," Brueggen said. "You have a little bit more variety as far as what you have for options when you're looking for a certain product."

Brueggen said the money spent downtown helps small businesses survive and funds restoration projects.

La Crosse has hosted the Downtown Spring Open House for over 15 years.

