Teeter-Totter-A-Thon raises money for HIV/AIDS research

Local college students continued a tradition Friday to raise money for aids research.

The 23rd Annual Teeter-Totter-A-Thon at UW-La Crosse aims to raise awareness and money for HIV and AIDS. The Gamma Sigma Sigma sorority runs the event that included lawn games, a raffle, music, and of course...teeter-totters. The event was free and ran from 10am until 7pm on the field between Eagle and Coate halls.

The cause is something the sorority holds dear to their hearts.

"One of our sisters, her uncle passed away from HIV/AIDS and as support and the benefit, we started this event and ever since it has just been near and dear to our hearts and we will always donate to the ARCW just to help local families through this as well," says Margaret Finco, one of the organizers for the event.

All proceeds will go to the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin which provides medical care to HIV and AIDS patients throughout Wisconsin.