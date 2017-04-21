Gard and other Badgers coaches land contract extensions

The UW Athletic Board approved contract extensions for six coaches on Friday:
Men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s five-year contract was extended through May 31, 2022.
Women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis’s five-year contract was extended through May 31, 2022.
Men’s hockey coach Tony Granato’s five-year contract was extended through June 30, 2022.
Women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson’s five-year contract was extended through June 30, 2022.
Wrestling coach Barry Davis’s three-year contract was extended through May 31, 2020.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Whitney Hite’s three-year contract was extended through June 14, 2020.
