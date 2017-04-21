Gard and other Badgers coaches land contract extensions - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Gard and other Badgers coaches land contract extensions

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -- -

The UW Athletic Board approved contract extensions for six coaches on Friday:

Men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s five-year contract was extended through May 31, 2022.

Women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis’s five-year contract was extended through May 31, 2022.

Men’s hockey coach Tony Granato’s five-year contract was extended through June 30, 2022.

Women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson’s five-year contract was extended through June 30, 2022.

Wrestling coach Barry Davis’s three-year contract was extended through May 31, 2020.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Whitney Hite’s three-year contract was extended through June 14, 2020.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.