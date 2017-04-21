Preparing students to be ready for the unexpected

Disasters often strike quickly without warning. One Wisconsin program hopes to help students be ready to respond in emergency situations.

"Naturally, when you hear those tornado sirens or the emergency taking place, the natural reaction is to kind of freeze," said Jim Jermain, the Regional Vice President of External Affairs for AT&T.

The Student Tools for Emergency Planning or STEP Program teaches kids to prepare for emergencies.

"We want them to recognize that they've been trained. They understand what to do," Jermain said. "To really take action. They can really save a life."

Emergency management representatives from the state and county visited Emerson Elementary School in La Crosse on Friday to hand out emergency kit bags.

"The number one building block for any sort of emergency preparedness program is to have yourself a family kit," Keith Butler, Emergency Management in La Crosse County. "The bags are a perfect way to start organizing the things you might want to have in case of an emergency."

Guest speakers included Senator Jennifer Shilling (D) and representatives from AT&T.

"We help get the bags ready. We have a group of volunteers that get together in January," said Jermain. "We stuff the bags, and we'll come out to the schools. We'll help present those bags. We've also given a $10,000 donation to help support the program."

The students will spend the upcoming weeks filling the emergency bags with items they think they need in an emergency situation. They are encouraged to think outside of the box.

"We just want them to understand that their creativity, their imagination, and their ability to think their way through problems is going to be so fundamental to success in their life," said Butler. "It doesn't have to be a disaster. It could be any kind of problem. They're going to learn all about that in this program."

The STEP Program started in 2010. Since then, over 40,000 students have learned how to respond in an emergency situation. This year, 12,000 students in 160 schools across the state of Wisconsin will fill an emergency kit and create an emergency plan with their families.

The STEP Program presentation at Emerson Elementary School marks the end of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.