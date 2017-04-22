Paskus scores in OT, Jets sweep Chill

Cole Paskus scored the game-winner 5 minutes into overtime, and the Janesville Jets eliminated the Coulee Region Chill from the NAHL Playoffs Friday with a 4-3 win.

The Jets won all three games by one goal, with two wins coming in overtime.

"I didn't think we came out with the urgency we needed in overtime," first-year head coach Ryan Egan said. "We had a hard time getting the puck out of our end, they came at us pretty hard, and one thing led to another."

Janesville took an early lead in Game 3, as Peter Bates scored just 55 seconds in. Jakov Novak added another goal at the 15:17 mark to increase the lead to 2-0 after one period.

Coulee Region responded in a big way in the second period, getting goals from Justin Kendall and Isaac Theisen to tie the game 2-2 after two periods.

"Our season was on the line, and that was an unacceptable effort," Egan said of the first period. "We came out and we were better in period 2. I was hoping we'd come out in overtime with that same fire. It just didn't happen for us tonight."

In the third, Janesville took the lead back just 1:09 into the period when Kip Hoffman cashed in after a Chill turnover near the net.

But the Chill rallied once more, and Joey Sofo scored the equalizer with 1:15 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

The Jets dominated the extra session, firing six shots on net, including Paskus' game-winner.

Jacob Barczewski made 36 saves to earn the win in net. Brad Arvanitis stopped 40 shots in defeat.